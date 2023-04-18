Ramadan Iftar: NASFAT congratulates Tinubu, prays for success of his tenure

BISIRIYU OLAOYE

An Islamic organization, Nasrullah Fathi Society (NASFAT), has congratulated the President-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed f Tinubu, on his victory at the Presidential elections held on February 25, 2023, wishing his administration success.

The President of NASFAT, Abdul Mumin Niyi Yusuf, stated this on Sunday during his opening remarks at this year’s Iftar with media organized by the organization held at Radio Lagos Agidingbi Ikeja.

Thanking Almighty Allah and the people for the emergence of Asiwaju Tinubu as the President-elect, the NASFAT President said: “It won’t be business as usual s he (Tinubu) will give us prosperous country we all have been dreaming of”.

He then prayed for the success of Tinubu administration, urging Nigerians to support him to lead the country to the Promised Land.

The NASFAT president disclosed that while half a billion naira has been disbursed as Zakaat and Sadaqah in the last five years, the same amount of money was spent on the NASFAT mosque in Aseese in Ogun state which hosted the first Jjumaat on April 14, 2023.

Stating that NASFAT was formed in 1995 as a prayer group to interact with missioners, the president said the focus has been on enlightened Muslim society, adding: “we attend to the body and soul”.

Delivering the lecture on “Search for religious harmony, peace and development: The role of Islam societies’’, the Guest Speaker, the Resident Imam, University of Lagos (UNILAG) Mosque ,Dr. Mustapha Ibrahim, pointed out that no development could take place in chaotic environments.

Dr. Ibrahim then urged the Islam societies to synergize to attain peace and developments, adding that they should engage in methodical teachings and preaching to ensure religious harmony.

Quoting some Quranic injunctions to support his stand, Dr. Ibrahim said: “You must learn how not to spoil good things you have on earth; that is, improve upon the good things you met on earth.”

“After religious harmony in the land, you need knowledge and if Islamic societies come together, they will achieve more in the society”, the Guest Speaker added.

The occasion featured the unveiling of Lasilkin Communication, the media arm of NASFAT by its President/Chairman, Board of Directors, Alhaji Isiaq Abiola, who was represented on the occasion by the General Manager, Morufudeen A. Bello.

According to Mr. Bello, Lasilkin is designed to be the mouth-piece of the association and explain what Islam is to the public.

“We operate online and soon, we will take off terrestrial broadcast. During the live streaming of the Friday, April 14 Jumaat service at Aseese, we have 1.6 million viewers”, Bello stated.

In her Goodwill message, the first female Vice Chancellor of the Fountain university, Osogbo, Osun State, Professor Olayinka Ramota Karim, said she would let the institution be centre of excellence; develop it to meet both national and international standards; and improve the students’ enrolment.

The Fountain University VC also promised to let the institution be self-sustained and have global presence and excellent curriculum for all the 19 programmes.

She said the university has four colleges but it is striving to have more, to improve its visibility nationally and internationally by improving on academic contents through student’s enrolment.

“Two colleges to be added to the existing four are Arts and Education”’, she added.

Among those present on the occasion are the NASFAT Chief Missioner, Sheikh Imam Abdul Azees Morufu Onike; Alhaji Banji Busari and other members of the Iftar Committee.

