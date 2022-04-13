Ramadan: FCTA extends planned demolition of largest illegal market in FCC suburb

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Authorities of the Federal Capital Territory Administration has on Tuesday, said in the spirit of Ramadan, the planned demolition of the largest illegal market in Apo-Dutse on Abuja suburb has been extended.

Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to the Minister of FCT, Ikharo Attah disclosed this when he visited the market to remind them on the need to adhere to the directive.

accompanied by security operatives and other senior officials of the administration, Attah said the team had extended the demolition deadline because of the appeal from the traders in the spirit of Ramadan.

The SSA who recounted that series of notices have been issued to the traders to vacate the place yet they failed to comply, also revealed that most of the criminals hide in the market to carryout their nuferious acts.

In his words: “The market is the largest place for scrap and is illegal, it has been harbouring high degree of criminals, though there are still good ones.

“We had received series of complains and the minister of FCT has directed that the market should be removed because is illegal.We gave them one week, we have given them another five days notice and it has elapsed about 15 days, for them to quit.

“They have appealed that, they are humans so they should be allowed to finish the Holy month of Ramadan and Sallah before pulling down the place, but they have already started removing their things.

“We told them that is not in our powers to decide until the minister is properly briefed on the development, if he agrees then they will have two weeks to leave”

The vice chairman of the market, Aminu Mohammed said they would not challenge the position of the government.

“We would not oppose government directives, already we have started removing our things, but as humans we appeal for more time because of the Holy month of Ramadan, at least after the Sallah celebration we will leave finally” He said.