Ramadan: APC holds special prayers for Tinubu, Oyetola in Osun

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Iwo Federal Constituency of Osun State, on Sunday held a special prayer for the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and former governor of the state, Adegboyega Oyetola.

The prayer was organised by the youth wing of the party in collaboration with forum of ward chairmen during their first annual Ramadan lecture at Old Iso Pako Open Space in Iwo.

Muslim faithful at the event prayed that the President-elect would be filled with wisdom to govern the affairs of the country.

They also prayed for Oyetola to be victorious at the Supreme Court as he awaits its judgment on the July 16, 2022 governorship election in the state.

The guest lecturer at the event, Ustadh Omotayo Apo, stated that everyone must be positive in their thinking and confession about their life endeavours to attain greater success in life.

Apo said the different positive statements like “Emilokan, “A maa dibo, A maa wole” made by the by President-elect were backed by God for fulfillment.

In his remarks, Chairman of the occasion, Mr. Tunde Rahman, the Media Assistant to the President-elect, emphasised the need for Nigerians to sustain their prayers for Tinubu and Oyetola in their closet.

Represented by Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a former Special Adviser on Civic Engagement to Oyetola, Rahman encouraged the party members to keep the flag flying, adding that God would give the party victory at the Supreme Court.

In their separate remarks, Mr. Debo Badru, Mayegun Musulumi of Iwo and State Party Secretary, Alhaji Kamorudeen Alao, urged Muslim faithfuls to continue to pray for the President-elect and Nigeria as a whole.

