Rainstorm: Aiyedatiwa visits Ita-Ogbolu victims, pledges assistance

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, on Saturday visited the people of Ita-Ogbolu in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State over the rainstorm that wreaked havoc in the community during the week.

The storm, which followed the first rain of the year, claimed one life and destroyed about 200 buildings in the town.

Aiyedatiwa, who inspected the damages, sympathized with the victims and promised that the government would come to their aid.

He was accompanied by his deputy, Chief Olayide Adelami, and the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Olamide Oladiji.

The governor also paid a visit to the residence of the woman who died as a result of the storm.

Earlier at the palace of the Ogbolu of Ita-Ogbolu, the Governor said he was saddened by the loss of life and the huge number of affected properties.

The Governor said the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) had been on ground to compile and assess the affected houses and would ensure succour gets to the victims on time.

He said: “I want to sympathize with kabiyesi and the people of Ita-Ogbolu on this unfortunate disaster. We thank God that it was not more than that. May God give the family of the one that lost her life the fortitude to bear the loss.

“The government has arrangements for such disaster and I can assure you that we will do the needful when we see the detailed reports”.

Aiyedatiwa later advised that residents should cultivate the habit of planting trees around their residential buildings so that it would serve as a windbreaker.

The Ogbolu of Ita-Ogbolu, Oba Idowu Faborode, appreciated the Governor for the concern and show of love.

A member of the House of Assembly representing Akure North, Hon. Kolawole Ologede and a former Commissioner for Youth and Sport, Mr. Dele Ologun, thanked the Governor for personally visiting the community.

