Rainoil organizes Sports day in Lagos, promises deep commitment for effective service and staff wellbeing. 

Rainoil Limited, a leading integrated energy company operating in the downstream sector has once again shown its commitment in promoting healthy living ,fitness, and bonding among its employees as it kicks starts its 25th anniversary with Sports day in Lagos.

The Rainoil Sport day is part of the brand’s celebration which invariable supports staff fitness, competitiveness, motivation , team spirit , Increased brain power, and bonding to ensure they perform better in the workplace.

It is also aimed at encouraging togetherness and peace, with the participation of staff grouped as team integrity and team excellence, and participation of a novelty march between Rainoil and Eterna Plc a sister company.

Rainoil sports day is one out of various events slated for the anniversary.

Speaking with newsmen at the event, the Group Managing Director of Rainoil Ltd., Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie reiterated that the company is not only committed to the development of the petroleum downstream value chain, which is critical to Nigeria’s economic growth but also devoted to the growth of her employees ,who he termed as the company’s greatest assets .

According to him ,promoting fitness is one of the most beneficial choices any employer can make to encourage their workers to reach their full potential, also the sports day provides bonding moment that allows them to get to work out with other colleagues while taking a break from their job.

According to him,’ I am highly excited today about the events lined up to celebrate our 25 years in operation. As you can see a good number of our staff are here today to be part of the sports and that shows their readiness to be industrious, because it is only a fit mind can be productive.

As a matter of fact, this is 25 years of great fete, we are careful to return all the glory to God who has been our help thus far, because statistics has shown that 80 percent of companies don’t survive beyond the first five years of its establishment.

He noted that the Sports day is just to mark their anniversary but on annual basis the company is highly committed to various social investment projects in various places in the country and especially their host communities. Also he affirmed that there will be a special CRS event to mark the anniversary.

He said that Rainoil has continued to add value not only in the energy sector but also in sports development in the country.

Rainoil organizes on annual basis , Rainoil annual Tennis tournament which takes place in either Ikoyi Club or Lagos country club ,Ikeja.

‘Its an annual tournament which we bring the best tennis players in the country , to play and earn good prizes for themselves.’ ,he stated

‘We take sports very seriously, because it is one veritable way of impacting the society and prosperity for our teeming youths in the country. So we are looking forward to hosting this year’s Tennis tournament in a big and better way’.

While applauding Rainoil Ltd for its contribution to the energy sector in the past 25 years , the Acting Managing Director of Eterna plc, Mr. Benjamin Nwaezigwe in the company of its Executive Director, Corporate Services , Phoebean Ifeadi presented a special Jersey souvenir to Rainoil GMD who is also, the Chairman of Eterna PLc.

According to Nwaezeigwe ,we are joining Rainoil in celebrating its silver jubilee.

He remarked that the sport day and novelty march with Eterna Plc is competition well intended at encouraging a healthy body and mind in an era where there are a lot of stress in the workplaces.

He said “Going forward the future is looking great for Rainoil and I wish them success, more achievement, and global recognitions .

The sports day event witnessed series of sports which include , Drills ,scrabble, chess, spoon and egg race, sack race , 50m dash, relay race, thug of war, 3-legged race, and football.

You could recall that Rainoil Ltd. started operations in May 1997 and has grown to become a prominent and dominant player in the Nigerian oil and gas industry, providing employment opportunities for about 2,000 Nigerians.

From the retail business, it now has presence in 26 states with over 130 stations, to being the only player in the downstream sector with bulk storage facilities strategically located in three key locations in the country. It also established the company, Rainoil Logistics Services Ltd., which drives the delivery of energy products to customers nationwide.

It has also deepened Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) penetration in the country with the launch of ultra-modern 8,000MT LPG storage facility in Ijegun, Lagos.”