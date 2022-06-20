Rainoil Celebrates 25 Years with thanksgiving service, donates gifts to host communities

.No Shortcut to Success – GMD

UGO AMADI

Rainoil Limited, a leading integrated energy company operating in the downstream sector, ushered in officially its 25th year anniversary with a Thanksgiving Service in Lagos and also donated gifts to its host communities.

The event which was held in its head office in Akiogun Road, Lekki Oniru, Lekki Lagos, saw a gathering of staff of all the sister companies of Rainoil Group, customers, friends and associates.

In his exhortation to the audience, the Pastor of Daystar Church , Pastor Bolutife Oluyomi thanked God for helping Rainoil in their 25 years journey experience. He also encouraged everyone to commit diligently to their assignment while forsaking all forms of eye service.

“Ultimately, our work is to the glory of God and not merely for salaries or praises from the boss. No matter how much we justify our excuses, they’re still just that – excuses. Therefore, we must endeavour to give our best no matter what to ensure that no stone is left unturned in achieving our organisational goals”, he urged.

He affirmed that that the name Rainoil is God given and prayed that the vision will grow beyond the founders.

Given his life testimony on the journey of 25 years , The Group Managing Director of Rainoil Ltd., Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie expressed gratitude to God for the success recorded in the past 25 years of its operation in the Energy sector.

“We celebrate this 25 years with gratitude, an important virtue which is unfortunately undermined by many. No one should be too big to give thanks; least of all the people of Rainoil Group who have been blessed with success and health in the past years. Overall, the wins far outweighed the losses and that is worthy of thanksgiving”, he remarked.

He shared rare insights into how he grew his company from a N300,000-startup 25 years ago, to become one of the biggest players in the nation’s downstream sector today.

According to him Rainoil was established out of the unrest of a young man who said he was tired of receiving the little he was earning and that he could do better for himself and perhaps one day employ others to work for him.

‘’ I was only 21 years old when I graduated. Upon completion of my National Youth Service, I got a job at age of 23 and worked in an accounting firm and later moved to an oil company and by the age of 27 years I was already married while still developing myself before launching my own brand, Rainoil, at the age of 30 after quitting a lucrative job. Some virtues and skills that helped me tremendously include mathematical skills, integrity, honesty and passion for excellence.

Quitting a well-paying job as a Sales Operations Manager in an established company with a furnished flat and a car to go with it sounded like madness to his peers then. Besides, stooping down to grow a new brand from the scratch isn’t a day’s job, especially for a young man who was newly married and whose wife was expectant. He noted

I could recall that our first truck business was a joint venture and I made sure my partner receives his share every month without miss. Also, our first station was a leased station with Yinka Ladipo at Igbedu Ijesha in Ogun state. We built our first depot at Oghara and second one in Calabar. Today we are the only downstream company that has three depots in the country.

He continued by appreciating God for given him wonderful staff who are over 2000. Honestly, I have very dedicated and good staff , many families are connected to this vision , so I cannot afford to reck the ship. From the depth of my heart, I give all the glory to God who has brought us thus far. He stated.

In her vote of thanks the Group Executive Director, Mrs Godrey Ogbechies appreciated God and thanked every one for being part of the success story of Rainoil at 25. She reiterated the need to press on saying, “Certainly, the next 25 years promises new opportunities for us here at Rainoil Group as a whole – and we are optimistic! That is why we have organised this service to celebrate our past wins, as well as to till the ground for fresh growth.

Earlier in the week , as part of the company’s continuing and strong commitment to its Corporate Social Responsibility, Rainoil gave back to its host communities as part of the 25th Anniversary celebration. Among the school that benefited are the pupils of Ijegun Egba Primary School Lagos, Ijegun in Lagos and Uzoigwe primary school Asaba including their communities were pleased and excited to receive the Rainoil team.

The children were each given a school bag packed with a water bottle and some exercise books. The highlight of the day was a five year old pupil who gave one of our employees a warm hug and said “ I have not had a bag in a long time. Thank you”.

Others schools visited are L.A primary school Agbarho and Afisere Primary school Ughelli who also benefited from the social responsibility from Rainoil Limited.