Railway vandalization: House kicks off probe of theft of railway tracks

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Land Transport has said that some staff of the Nigerian Railway Corporation NRC are culpable in the vandalization of the rail tracks and assets of the agency across the country.

Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Blessing Onu at an investigative hearing said that the investigation was prompted by the incident regarding the movement of coaches from Maiduguri to Jos which sparked speculations about the alleged stealing of NRC’s assets across the country.

She stated that Nigerians were worried about the state of assets of the NRC, especially as regards the safety of the tracks amidst incidences of vandalisation of the track sleepers which were intercepted in many parts of the country.

The atmosphere at the probe sitting became more charged following the inability of the Managing Director of the NRC Mr Freeborn Okhiria to give a reasonable explanation over the vandalization.

Another member of the House Committee Hon. Fayinka Moses from Lagos State also accused the NRC of culpability in the ongoing theft of Corporations assets.

The committee thereafter adjourned to enable the corporation present it with all relevant documents on the state of its assets across the country.