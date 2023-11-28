Quomodo Systems Africa Demonstrates Commitment to Youth Development at the IMC Conference.

Quomodo Systems Africa (QSA), a leading firm in the system integration sector, demonstrated its dedication to nurturing this thriving ecosystem by proudly sponsoring and participating in the Innovation Makers Challenge (IMC) Conference and Exhibition, which was held recently at the Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The IMC is an initiative by the Technology and Telecommunication Working Group (TTSWG), a multi-stakeholder initiative focused on creating a sustainable ICT ecosystem in Nigeria. The IMC provides a stage for young innovators to showcase their distinctive, technology-driven concepts and products.

Adedoyin Segun Noibi, The General Manager of Strategy and Organisational Performance at Quomodo Systems Africa, expressed her excitement about the partnership, saying, “The Innovation Makers’ Challenge offers an exciting opportunity to identify and bolster the burgeoning talent in the field of technology in Nigeria. We believe that Nigeria possesses significant potential to establish itself as a prominent global centre for innovation and entrepreneurship. We aim to play a role in realising this vision by equipping our youth with the necessary skills, resources, and platforms for their success. We are proud to be associated with this initiative”.

Adedoyin representing Oluwole Asalu, CEO, Quomodo Systems Africa, served as a co-panellist along with Kate Hancock, Founder, Metaverse XYZ; Dr Chuks Ekwueme, Chairman, Uniccon Group, Sean Burrowes, Co-founder, Ingressive for Good; and GodsFavour Ukorma, IT Specialist, TTSWG Secretariat to explore the topic “The Metaverse, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, and the Future of Entrepreneurship in Nigeria,”

She emphasised the importance of embracing technology stating that “Entrepreneurs need to study, understand, and leverage tech tools like AI rather than revolting against it. AI isn’t here to take your job; it is here to serve you and increase your efficiency. Mistakes made in the past can now be avoided using tools such as AI.”

In addition to its sponsorship and speaking engagement, QSA exhibited its latest technological solutions, offering attendees a firsthand look at the cutting-edge innovations that the company is driving in the technology sector.

With a legacy of enabling innovation, Quomodo Systems Africa stands as a vanguard in the technological realm, consistently influencing and reshaping the industry. The company’s unwavering commitment to fostering innovation and excellence positions it as a driving force, setting new benchmarks and actively contributing to the advancement of the technology sector.

QSA’s multifaceted involvement in the Innovation Makers Challenge underscores its commitment to fostering innovation, supporting the growth of young talents, and contributing to the advancement of technology in Nigeria. The company looks forward to continued collaboration with the innovation community to drive positive change and sustainable development.