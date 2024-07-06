Quiters don’t win, says Omoragbon as Federal Court of Appeal hears NCP case against Justice Limam’s Ruling

Hearing on the appeal made by the National Conscience Party (NCP) challenging the ruling of Justice Limam of the Federal High Court has been slated for Thursday 11th of July, 2024.

In a press statement, Pastor Peters Omoragbon, the Deputy National Chairman, South-South of NCP while making this public added that the case will be heard at the Federal Court of Appeal sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos State on Thursday.

The matter which is between the National Conscience Party and the Attorney General of the Federation in suit Ca/L/880/22, is challenging what the party called illegal deregistration of the party by INEC.

Omoragbon who said Quitters don’t win maintained that the members of the party would remain resolute until victory is achieved. “Quitters don’t win. We have remained resolute to date until we get Justice over the Illegality of INEC to deregister the National Conscience Party.”

He said, “Fellow comrades I am pleased to inform you all that our Appeal against the Justice Limam ruling comes up this coming Thursday at Court One at the Federal Court of Appeal.

He called on all lovers of democracy to attend the hearing which is slated for 9 am. “We invite all lovers of democracy to be in attendance in droves.”

