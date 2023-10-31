PZ Cussons Nigeria PLC Staff ‘CARE’s for Environment

Staff of PZ Cussons Nigeria PLC, led by Human Resources and Admin. Director, Ms. Joyce F. Coker, took a day-off to clean Lagos streets and rid the environment of plastic and other solid waste as a demonstration of their Corporate Social Responsibility to promote environmental sustainability.

To deliver their Corporate Social Responsibility, staff of PZ Cussons Nigeria PLC, piled out last week to demonstrate their connection with their communities and deep concern for environment.

The project, acronymed CARE’s, captured the essence of their objectives-Clean And Restore the Environment driven by three objectives: dispose of plastics properly, reduce, reuse, recycle (3R) and get involved in tree planting. This is to ensure safe and clean environment at home and at work.

The staff, led by Human and Administrative Director, Ms Joyce F. Coker, took a day off their work schedule to clean Lagos streets and rid the environment of plastic, other solid and non-degradable material waste to promote environmental sustainability.

This project is part of the broader Sustainability Governance System under the Economic Social Governance (ESG)framework aimed at protecting our planet by minimizing impact on the environment, the atmosphere, the earth and ocean with focus area on plastics and other packaging material, minimize carbon emission, water conservation, biodiversity accommodation and supporting local communities. It is for everyone, for better and for good.

In her opening speech at the campaign, The HR Director reminded the employees-that cut hierarchical strata- on the advantages in caring for the environment. This includes clear skies and clear water reduce risk of illness a happy and healthy world that other animals as well can thrive.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng