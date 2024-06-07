Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

PZ Cussons Nig. PLC donates lab. equipment to Michael Okpara University of Agric. Umudike

Photo Gallery
13
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-R: Engr. Ifeanyichukwu Abadom, Supply Chain Director, Africa, PZ Cussons Nigeria PLC, Dr. (Mrs) Nkeiruka Mbanasor, Registrar, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike (MOUAU), Dr (Mrs) Idoreyin Imiyoho,  Acting  Director General/CEO NOTAP, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of innovation, Science and Technology,  Mrs.  Esuabana N. Asanye and Vice Chancellor, MOUAU, Professor Maduebibisi O. Iwe, Dep. VC, Prof. Udu Herbert, listening with rapt attention at explanation of the working of one of the State of the Art Equipment  donated by PZ Cussons to the University recently.

For a better society

 

Continue Reading
BISIRIYU 1886 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, June 7, 2024

Dr. Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi, sharing of perspectives on 11 Actions…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, June 6, 2024

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, June 5, 2024

1 of 469