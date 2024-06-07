PZ Cussons Nig. PLC donates lab. equipment to Michael Okpara University of Agric. Umudike

L-R: Engr. Ifeanyichukwu Abadom, Supply Chain Director, Africa, PZ Cussons Nigeria PLC, Dr. (Mrs) Nkeiruka Mbanasor, Registrar, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike (MOUAU), Dr (Mrs) Idoreyin Imiyoho, Acting Director General/CEO NOTAP, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of innovation, Science and Technology, Mrs. Esuabana N. Asanye and Vice Chancellor, MOUAU, Professor Maduebibisi O. Iwe, Dep. VC, Prof. Udu Herbert, listening with rapt attention at explanation of the working of one of the State of the Art Equipment donated by PZ Cussons to the University recently.

For a better society