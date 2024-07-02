PwC Nigeria announces admission of three new partners

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

PwC Nigeria has announced the admission of three new partners effective, 1 July 2024.

They include Marilyn Obaisa-Osula (Consulting & Risk Services), Taiwo Oyaniran (Assurance), and Tim Siloma (Tax & Regulatory Services).

This announcement is part of PwC Africa’s admission of 15 new partners, with 40per cent being female, marking a significant step towards achieving the firm’s gender representation goals in leadership.

In a statement congratulating the new partners, Sam Abu, Country Senior Partner, PwC Nigeria, said “Our new partners bring deep expertise and experience in strategic areas that are vital to contributing to Nigeria’s continued growth.

“As leaders, they’ll help our clients navigate challenges and disruptions, building resilience to thrive in an age of continuous reinvention.

We celebrate their achievements in reaching this career milestone. Together, we’ll continue to power forward to our new frontier, delivering sustained outcomes for our clients and communities,” he said.

