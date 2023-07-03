PwC appoints Sam Abu as new Regional Senior Partner

Leading professional services firm, PwC has announced the appointment of Sam Abu as the Regional Senior Partner for the West Market Area and Country Senior Partner for PwC Nigeria, with effect from 1 July 2023.

With this appointment, Sam joins the PwC Africa Leadership Team (ALT). As a member of the ALT, he will help set and drive the strategy for Nigeria and the West Market Area, with focus on building trust and delivering sustained outcomes for stakeholders in the region.

Sam is based in Lagos, Nigeria and brings over 23 years of professional experience at PwC (Nigeria and the UK) to this new role, including many years auditing and advising local and multinational clients across a range of industries. He has held several leadership roles within the firm including most recently as the West Market Area Assurance Leader and the Financial Services Leader for Nigeria. He also served for 6 years on the PwC Africa Governance Board.

Sam will succeed Uyi Akpata who has held the position since July 2014. Uyi will continue to be with the firm until his retirement on 30 June 2024 after having a long and successful career in the firm that spanned almost four decades, over three of these as partner.

Commenting on the new leadership, Uyi said:‘I congratulate Sam on his appointment which reflects the confidence of our firm in his leadership ability and proven track record. I am confident that the firm will continue to thrive under his leadership. I look forward to working closely with him over the next year.

Commenting on his new role, Sam said:‘This is an incredible honour and an enormous responsibility, especially at this important time in our country and region. I look forward to exciting times ahead with the PwC community of solvers, building trust and delivering sustained outcomes with our clients and in our society. I am grateful to Uyi for his leadership of the firm over the last decade and I personally thank him for his guidance and mentorship over the years.’