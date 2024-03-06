PWAN Group celebrates Dr Mrs Jayne Onwumere on her birthday

Let’s Raise a toast as we Celebrate our President and GMD, Dr Jayne Obioma Onwumere. Co founder, PWAN Group, Ochi Ora 1 of Africa the Corporate Warrior, Leader & Woman of Steel who commands an army of Successful Men and Women, around the World. You have set the Pace for many to follow, you have built the platform for many to be elevated, you have Sacrificed all and continues to sacrifice for many to be empowered.

Big Mum we Love you ❤️ so much and pray that as you mark your birthday today, Celebration will never end in your life, you will celebrate many more years in Joy, good health, happiness and Blessedness. Longlife and Prosperity is your portion and you will live to see your children children’s Children. You will reap the fruit of your Labour and even the blessed will Continually call you Blessed.

HBDLLNP MA🎂🎂🎂

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng