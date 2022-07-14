PVC: Unknown gunmen attack INEC officials in Enugu

At least two persons have been hospitalized after gunmen attacked officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu State.

INEC Chairman, Information, Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday.

He said two voter registration machines were damaged by the assailants during the attack

The statement revealed that the officers were attacked while on the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise at a Community Primary School Umuopu in Umuozzi Ward 19 in Enugu State.

He said, “The gunmen fired sporadically into the air to disperse registrants and registration officials. In the ensuing stampede, one of our staff sustained injuries and is receiving treatment in a hospital,” the statement read.

“Two voter registration machines and personal items of the staff such as mobile phones were lost.

“Consequently, Ward level registration of voters in Igboeze North is hereby suspended”.

According to Okoye, the Commission has reported the incident to police authorities in Enugu State to commence an investigation.

