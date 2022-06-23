PVC Collection: Osun govt declares Friday work-free for civil servants

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

Osun State Government has declared Friday, June 24, as work-free day for all civil servants in the state.

This, according to the government will enable workers who are yet to collect their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) to do so ahead of the July 16 gubernatorial election in the state.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, on Thursday disclosed the decision.

The government harped on the importance of the PVC to the performance of their civic responsibility, hence the step.

The statement read in part: “The Government of Osun State acknowledges the importance of workers in democratic process, and is aware that the only way workers can give life to their aspiration for a worker-friendly government is through their votes.

“The government does not want anyone to miss out on the opportunity to exercise their constitutional right, especially as it affects their overall well-being and the security of their future.

“Consequently, Friday, June 24, has been declared work-free day in all government offices across the state, to enable all public and civil servants pick their PVC so they can perform their civic duty.”

