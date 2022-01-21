PUWOV leads traders on clean up exercise in Benin metropolis, begins revalidation of personnel

Officials of the Edo State Public Works Volunteers (PUWOV) have led residents and traders to clean streets and markets within the Benin metropolis, as part of the scheme’s commitment to complement the government’s efforts at keeping the state safe and clean.

The PUWOV state commander, Mukhtar Yusuf-Osagie, who led other members of the team on the clean-up exercise, said sanity and safety of the environment remains a top priority for the government.

The ongoing exercise which started on the 10th January 2022 across markets and major streets in the Benin metropolis took off at Ring Road and stretched to Agip, 3rd East circular and other surrounding environs within the metropolis.

The Commander further disclosed that PUWOV is conducting a revalidation exercise for its personnel across the state, as required of all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in Edo State.

Yusuf-Osagie said the clean-up exercise, following its success in the Benin metropolis, will be extended to other areas within the state.

He reassured that the team will sustain programmes to support the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration in curbing all forms of criminality and making the state habitable for every resident.

According to him, “The scheme has a practice of engaging in a general cleanup operation at the beginning of every year after the yuletide celebration.”

Reassuring increased collaboration with other security agencies to ensure a crime-free Edo State, Yusuf-Osagie urged for the support and collaboration of all residents to ensure a clean, safe and sane environment in the state.

