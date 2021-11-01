PUWOV arrests illegal revenue collector, as govt warns against street trading

Officials of the Edo State Public Works Volunteers (PUWOV) have arrested an alleged illegal revenue collector extorting motorists along Oba Market Road, in Benin City.

In a statement, the State Commander, PUWOV, Mukhtar Yusuf-Osagie, said after receiving several complaints of the unlawful acts in the recent weeks, PUWOV officials were deployed to effect the arrest.

According to him, “we received a distress call from a concerned Edo citizen, which led to the discovery and arrest of one Oghomen Osagie, an illegal revenue collector, who specialised in extorting motorists.”

He urged members of the public to report any individual or group suspected in such illegal acts, noting, “We are urging members of the public to report any suspicious act of criminality.”

On the incidence of street trading, he said, “As part of measure to curtail unnecessary gridlock usually caused by traders displaying wares on the road and walkways, our officials were at Egor Market and environs to sensitize traders and motorists to desist from all unlawful act of street trading and reckless parking as the traders took to trading on the road.

“The traders were given a 7-day notice to evacuate all tables and makeshift shops from the road and walkway as the State Government has directed the Clean Up of the area, referencing a petition from the Nigerian Postal Institute, at Egor.

“Officials of PUWOV have restored sanity to Egor Market and environs as all makeshift shops and tables have been evacuated from the road and moved inside the main market.”

He added, “Motorists and other road users can now get free access to their destination via Egor Market without any form of harassment from street traders.”

