Pursue your dreams with passion, Glo counsels girls

Telecommunications operator, Globacom, has counseled secondary school girls to pursue their dreams with passion in order to get to leadership positions in future.

Mrs Kemi Fadipe, who represented the company at the 2024 edition of Girls in ICT Day held in Lagos on Thursday, encouraged them to focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects to lay a strong foundation for leadership roles. She also advised the girls to seek mentorship and guidance from successful women, and to build a network of supportive peers, teachers, family members, and mentors who will help them in their journey.

“Taking on responsibilities demonstrates initiative, builds confidence, and showcases leadership potential”, she said, adding that they should also step out of their comfort zones, embrace new experiences, and view setbacks as opportunities for growth and learning.

“Today, in an era defined by rapid technological advancements and innovation, encouraging girls to pursue STEM education (Science, Technology Engineering and Mathematics) is not only essential for their individual development but also crucial for fostering gender equality and driving societal progress”, she noted.

She added that “STEM education fosters a lifelong passion for learning and a growth mindset—a belief that intelligence and abilities can be developed through dedication and hard work. Fantastic leaders continuously seek knowledge, adapt to change, and inspire continuous improvement”.

Citing several examples of women with STEM background who have attained positions both in Nigeria and beyond, Mrs Fadipe observed that their exceptional leadership skills, resilience, and dedication have made them to “serve as inspiring role models for future generations of female leaders in Africa and beyond”.

The event had in attendance secondary school students from selected schools in Lagos and Ogun states.