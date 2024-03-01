Champion Newspapers Limited
Punch Newspapers @50, Anniversary lecture held in Lagos

L-r ... Chairman, Punch Nigeria Limited  Mrs. Angela Olufunmilayo Emuwa. (nee Aboderin),   Mrs Iyabo Ogunsola her husband former Chairman Punch Newspapers, Chief, Ajibola Ogunsola; Guest Lecturer, Nigerian playwright and political activist, Prof . Wole Soyinka. during the  50th Anniversary Lecture of PUNCH on ‘Recovering the Narrative’ held at the Civic Center in Lagos on 29/2/2024... PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… Founder-President of The Wellbeing Foundation Africa (WBFA), Mrs Toyin Ojora Saraki; former Minister of Industry. Chief (Dr.) Nike Akande; Chairman, Punch Nigeria Limited  Mrs. Angela Olufunmilayo Emuwa; Guest Lecturer, Nigerian playwright and political activist, Prof . Wole Soyinka; Mrs Iyabo Ogunsola her husband former Chairman Punch Newspapers, Ajibola Ogunsola and  Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris-Malagi.

L-r… Nigerian scholar,  journalist and Prof. Adebayo  Williams; Publisher of The Guardian Newspaper, Lady Maiden Alex Ibru and Mr Mogaji Olatunde.

L-r …Nigerian pharmacist, and politician, Mr Jimi Agbaje; Enugu State, Commissioner for Information and Communication, Aka Eze Aka; publisher of Business Day,  Mr.Frank Aigbogun; Chairman and Publisher of The Sun Nigeria,  Neya Kalu.

L-r… Group Head: Marketing & Corporate Communications at United Bank for Africa PLC., Alero Ladipo; Head, Media and External Relations, United Bank Plc, Ramon Olanrewaju Nasir; CEO, Proumou Media Consulting Nigeria, Semiu Okanlawon and  Publisher  Thepledge, Habib Aruna.

L-r… MD/Editor –Chief, New Telegraph Newspapers, Mr. Ayo Aminu, with group head of corporate communications at Dangote Industry Limited, Tony Chiejina.

Guest Lecturer, Nigerian playwright and political activist, Prof . Wole Soyinka, delivering the lecture.

Cross Section of the audience, during the  50th Anniversary Lecture of PUNCH on ‘Recovering the Narrative’ held at the Civic Center in Lagos on 29/2/2024… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

