Public Procurement:There Is Level Of Compliance By MDAs In Plateau, Says DG 

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

The director general of Plateau State Bureau of public procurement agency, Builder Peter Dogo said there is an improvement on the level of compliance by ministries, departments and agencies, MDAs, on the procurement processes as far as Plateau is concerned.

The DG made this known during an interactive session with newsmen at the agency headquarters in Rayfield, Jos South Local Government Area, Plateau State on Tuesday.

He said the agency as an arm of Government which was established by law has the mandate and power to look at activities, regulations and procedures of public procurement of the Government ministries, departments and agencies in Plateau State.

In his words:”at least there is a level of compliance by MDAs in Plateau State if you compare it before the existence of the bureau. When we came on board on 2017 we reduce the threshold to ensure that most of the procurement is passed through the bureau.

“When there is compliance, we have raised the bar. In due course when there is enough compliance them we can increase. The threshold in the state is not the same with Federal Government because they are different. You can’t compare Plateau State with places like Rivers because they are different. The threshold are not the same and sources of income varies,” he mentioned.

He also opines that the agency is trying to profile other MDAs, saying “you know I actually proposing for two major MDAs in 2023, that is why we have started trying to train personnel on how to used system to carry out procurement process effectively. “In the same vein we have decided to bring all MDAs together so that we can carry out training and retraining to others on procurement plan and implementation. Because I want to believed it is within the procurement plan that we can be able to check them. Once you have an item on the budget, you have to start plan on how to be implemented it and I hopefully very soon we are going to roll out this training for all the MDAs!

Speaking on the challenges confronting the agency, the DG revealed that the agency have limited space as Plateau has over 80 MDAs that required the services of technical staff.