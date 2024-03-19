Public Notice : “Dr Ifeoma Eze set out Seven things to do in 2024”

. THIS 2024, Know Your God. Develop a stronger relationship with God. Worship more (Relationship), Pray more (Communication), Study more (Knowledge and revelation of God).

THIS 2024, Know yourself. Why are you here on Earth? Discover and work on your vision, purpose and divine assignment. Live for something while loving yourself.

THIS 2024, Separate from Vision extinguishers and Dream killers. Everyone does not deserve to know your plans. Surprise them with the results! Not everyone is qualified to give you advice.

THIS 2024, surround yourself with result-oriented individuals and quality relationships. Re-evaluate and Re-invest in quality relationships: -Family -Mentors(Spiritual and Physical) -Friends -Mentees.

THIS 2024, Improve yourself all around. Engage in mental and capacity development. Learn a skill. Go back to school. Attend relevant seminars and conferences.

THIS 2024, Invest more, spend less. Commit to multiple streams of income. Learn the difference between earned income and passive income. Money answers all things.

THIS 2024, Take care of your health! Eat more fruits and vegetables! Exercise regularly! Health is wealth! When Health is lost everything is lost! Don’t lose you!

Enjoy your Year of Flourishing.

You have sowed too much!

It’s time to harvest heavily!

Pastor Ifeoma Eze

Zion Heritage Abuja.

N/B: Please, Let me know which number you love most.

