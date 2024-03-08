Public hearing: Labour unions disagree on new national minimum wage

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo and Ibrahim Quadri, Lagos

Disagreement between Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on a new national minimum wage for workers intensified on Thursday during the South South zonal public hearing in Uyo, organized by The Tripartite Committee On National Minimum Wage (TCNMW).

While the NLC South South zonal leadership represented by Akwa Ibom State chapter Chairman, Comrade Sunny James proposed N850,000.00 as the living national minimum wage that can bring succour to Nigerian workers, his TUC counterpart, represented by Akwa Ibom State secretary, Kingsley Bassey suggested N447,000.00

The story was almost the same at the South West zonal public hearing in Lagos where the NLC and TUC asked for N794,000 and N497,000 respectively as new minimum monthly take home pay.

However, whereas the proposal by James, apart from receiving a standing ovation by the audience in Uyo, which had labour unionists in majority, was generally supported by most of the affiliates of NLC, that of TUC representative was outrightly rebuffed with a massive shout down which took intervention of Ekpo Nta, Esq, secretary of NSIWC, a son of the soil to calm down the frayed nerves.

Speaking further, James called for impeachment and imprisonment of any Governor in South South zone who refuses to pay the national minimum wage if approved as he has no excuse, adding that minimum wage be retained in Exclusive List of the legislature.

Recall that TUC pulled out of the recent two-day warning protest by NLC, even though the protest was however called off on the second day due to reasons bordering on the same issue of differences between the two unions.

Little wonder the representative of the Akwa Ibom State traditional rulers council, Edidem Bassey Etim Edet chided the two bodies for not coming together, warning them to realize that if they can’t reason as one it will be difficult for them to negotiate successfully with government as people can hardly eat three square meals these days.

Governor Umo Eno who was represented by Akwa Ibom State Head of Civil service, Elder Effiong Essien, assured that his administration will implement any amount that would be agreed upon as the new national minimum wage.

Eno, who promised to continue to prioritize the welfare of Akwa Ibom workers, said since he came on board he had so far paid out N14.7bn to settle gratuity of retired civil servants and other sundry arrears.

Responding to the questions, Ekpo Nta assured the gathering that the commission will be transparent and fair in discharge of its duties and is disposed to receiving well researched papers and constructive suggestions. Attendees covered federal, state government workers, organized labour and general public.

Meanwhile, leaders of the labour unions and organized private sectors differed on Thursday over the appropriate new minimum wage for Nigerian workers at the South West zonal public hearing.

While NLC and TUC could not agree on specific amount for the minimum wage, the organised private sector, OPS appealed for understanding from workers, saying sustainability of their businesses should be taken into consideration.

On the part of government, the argument was that even though workers deserve new wage, each state should be allowed to negotiate with their respective workers because of their peculiar economic realities.

But the labour unions described the stance of some governors’ inability to pay minimum wage as unacceptable.

These were the high points at the South West, geo-political zone, public hearings, organised by The Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage, chaired by Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, held at LTV, Agindingbi, Ikeja, Lagos.

The chairman of Lagos State NLC, Mrs. Funmi Sessi recommended the payment of at least N794,000 minimum wage for workers.

She appealed to the Federal Fovernment that the new national minimum wage should remain on the legislature’ Exclusive List.

She stressed that the removal of fuel subsidy had resulted in untold hardship, saying “when you compare our minimum wage with other West African countries, ours is ridiculous. Government should allow workers in the country to have a living wage.”

Sessi argued that the review has become expedient in view of the rising cost of living across economic sectors.

“Mr President has promised us a living wage and he must fufil the promise,” she stated.

Sessi stressed that the review of the minimum wage should be at every two years instead of the current five years, noting that the minimum wage should remain on the Exclusive List as opposed to demand in some quarters for it to be on the Concurrent List.

She added, “Any state Governor that says he cannot pay the.minimum wage should tender his resignation letter.

Sessi also asked for 13 percent derivation for Lagos state because of its peculiarities, notng that Lagos State needs to conform with other cities of the world.

Speaking in the same vein, the representative of the TUC, Mr Gbenga Ekundayo, called a review of the wage, as stated in section 3(4) of the National Minimum Wage Act.

He stated that the wage be reviewed annually, rather than five years, considering the economic situation.

Ekundayo further requested for regular electricity supply to improve activities of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs in the country. He advocated for 497,000 as the new minimum wage.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Mr Edun said the committee was interested in a well-researched position papers that would aid an informed decision on the issue.

The minister, who is the South West zonal committee chairman on the minimum wage noted, “We must recognize the significance of this assignment and its multiplier effect on the lives of millions of hardworking citizens and our great country Nigeria.

“We recognize the interests of balancing of both employers and employees to achieve a fair and sustainable minimum wage that promotes social justice and economic stability.”

In his remark, the Chief Host, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu stated, “As we deliberate on the issue of the National Minimum Wage today, I assure you that we are committed to working collaboratively with other States and the Federal Government to arrive at a fair and realistic Wage structure that takes into account, the diverse economic conditions across the Nation. Our goal is to strike a balance that ensures the well-being of our workers while fostering economic sustainability.

The Governor, who was represented by the state Head of Service, Mr Olabode Agoro stressed, “In Lagos State, we have always prioritized the welfare of our workers, recognizing that a well-compensated and motivated workforce is essential for sustainable development.

“One notable accomplishment has been the regular review of the minimum wage. I am proud to announce that Lagos State has implemented a minimum wage of ₦41,500, surpassing the standards set by many other States in the region. This step is a testament to our commitment to providing a living wage that reflects the economic realities facing our citizens.”

He added, “Minimum Wage is not just a matter of fiscal policy. It is a reflection of our values and our dedication to ensuring that the hardworking men and women who contribute to the prosperity of our great nation are treated with the dignity and fairness they deserve.”

In his comments, Osun state Governor, Mr Ademola Adeleke who represented the six South West Govenors maintained that one thing that had been generally agreed was that Nigerian workers were due for a new minimum wage.

According to him, “The current minimum wage has become unrealistic with the economic realities.”

He however pointed out that the position of Osun state is a minimum wage within the limit of the available resources.

“I implore both workers from private and public sectors deserve a minimum wage within the limit of the available resources. Individual states will have to negotiate with their respective workers and agree.”

The governor urged Federal Government to review the revenue sharing formula and also revisit the matter of solid minerals that are on Exclusive List, saying the National Assembly should look at these issues to correct imbalances in allocation.

In his submission, Director-General, Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies, MINILS, Ilorin, Kwara state, Comrade Issa Aremu said, “In real time, the purchasing power of workers have been eroded. The two scriptures recognize the payment of workers. If you pay workers very well, it is Godly.

“It is also good economic because workers are meant to purchase goods and services. We should take advantage of this gathering provided by Mr President to a realize a living wage.

He however stated, “To get the minimum wage right, you must talk about affordability. We should be realistic on what we keep workers alive and at the time sustain the establishments. I think we should be talking in the rage of N120,000 to N200,000.”

As regard organized private sector, speaking on behalf of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, Mr Tayo Adelaja reiterated that it had been very tough for manufacturers, saying there was no need to beat about the bush.

He said many manufacturers had been declaring losses as a result of the devaluation of the naira, urging federal government to look into their plight.

The Vice-President (South-West zone) Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), Mr Solomon Aderoju said, “In the first instance, we wish to state that the issue concerning the minimum wage is timely and crucial in view of the economic pressure, high inflation rate, high cost of living and low purchasing power of workers and the general populace in the country.

“We also appreciate the concern and position of the labour unions and other concerned parties as the economy is at a low level of subsistence.

“Without any vestige of doubt, MSMEs in Nigeria are being faced with lots of challenges which include the followings, amongst others: Lack of infrastructural facilities such as power, good roads, water supply, etc

“Lack of finance and where available at high interest and other fees. We appreciate the the present regime’ efforts in addressing this, but effect is yet to be felt by the MSMEs.

“It is well noted that many businesses in this sector are still operating as informal enterprises at the start-up stage while some have closed-down due to some exogenous factors beyond their control.

“In this circumstance, we are of the opinion that MSMEs should be given a special concession as regards the National minimum wage. We therefore conclude here, that if MSMEs are supported, coupled with a more conducive enabling environment, we shall be able to pay and surpass the National minimum wage being considered by the committee.”

While presenting Congress of Nigerian University Academics, CONUA paper, Prof Adejumo Akintoye stated, “Production in Nigeria is insufficient and this raises a challenge for the needs of Nigeria’s booming population. Thus, the economy relies heavily on imports to meet daily needs of citizens, from cars to cutlery.

“Sadly since 1986, the government is yet to effect the required structural change towards reflating the economy. Consequently, the Nigerian economy is easily affected by external shocks, especially fluctuations in the foreign exchange rates, which determine domestic prices of goods and services. Thus, any proposed wage structure for Nigeria should take into consideration the prevailing naira exchange rates to international currencies, such as the US dollar.

The don added, “The government of President Bola Tinubu has pledged to improve the living conditions of Nigerians, particularly the working class. Implementing a new minimum wage is seen as a step towards achieving this goal, which the subsidy palliative of ₦35,000 for six months cannot substitute.

“Above all, a new minimum wage that incorporates ability to live is mandated by humanity. This is a necessary political weapon for good use for the workers’ share in the dividend of democracy.