Public funds for campaign: Again, PDP cautions Katsina Govt

Despite being berated by the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) over his allegation against Katsina State Government, Sen. Ahmed Babba Kaita (PDP, Katsina North) has reasserted his warning to the state government to stop the withdrawal of over one billion naira from its coffers for political campaigns.

The senator seeking another term in next month’s election revealed at the weekend that the state government had indeed approved the memo for the funds to be transferred to the worst affected eleven local government areas in the insecurity bedeviling the state.

In a campaign rally in Dutsi town on Saturday, the lawmaker expressed worry that officials of the state had perfected plans for each benefitting local government to return to them no less than 60 percent of the N100m earmarked for each of the respective council.

While underscoring his commitment to stop the alleged plot, the senator representing President Muhammad Buhari’s home constituency (Katsina North) in the National Assembly, maintained that the government had indeed approved the memo backing the release of the N1.1bn.

Recall that he blew the lid off the alleged scam in Daura last Thursday during the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) campaign rally in President Buhari’s hometown.

He claimed that the government’s plan was designed to raise more funds for the campaigns of the presidential and governorship candidates of the ruling party.

Reacting to this revelation, Deputy Director General of Katsina Presidential and Gubernatorial Campaign Council, Abu Bala Musawa, chided Sen. Babba Kaita and dismissed the allegation as a baseless attempt to smear the image of the government dedicated to the restoration of the lost glory of the state.

Earlier, the governorship candidate of Katsina PDP, Sen. Yakubu Danmarke Lado, speaking in Daura, vowed that his administration, if elected, would probe the alleged scam unless the Governor Aminu Bello Masari of the state quickly stops the unveiled strategy to siphon public funds.

