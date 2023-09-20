PSC won’t abandon injured mobile police officer –Arase.

.To recommend him for national award, best possible treatment

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Police Service Commission has waded into the case of a Deputy Superintendent of Police, Musa Mohammed of Police Mobile Force (PMF) 45 Abuja who sustained serious injuries at Galadimawa forest, near Kaduna when he led a team to engage kidnappers in a gun duel in an attempt to rescue a kidnapped victim.

DSP Mohammed who now uses crutches, sustained bullet wound injuries that affected his leg and ability to pass urine.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Head of Press and Public Relations in the. Commission Mr Ikechukwu Ani on Tuesday in Abuja

The injured Officer had taken his case to Human Rights Radio (Berekete) in Abuja where he sought intervention from relevant Government Agencies after he felt he may have been abandoned.

Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Dr. Solomon Arase, CFR, retired Inspector General of Police who was contacted by the Radio station has since moved to save the situation and bring the affected Officer back to proper and normal life.

Dr. Arase who spoke in Abuja today on the matter said he has succeeded in debriefing the Officer and has also sent him to the Force Medical officer where he has gone through several medical procedures. He commended the Police Force Medical team who are presently taking care of his condition but noted that going forward ” I will discuss with the Inspector General of Police to seek further medical interventions for him and if need be seek the assistance of the Minister of Health for a referral to the best medical facility around where he can get reprieve”.

Dr. Arase promised that the Commission will not abandon the Officer adding that ” PSC has this position that such Officers are deserving of national award. They should be celebrated and we will make the recommendation ” he noted.

The PSC Chairman said the Commission will ensure that he receives succour to enable him live his normal life again.

He commended Nigerians who rose in unison to escalate the condition of the Officer to the public space. According to him, ” it underscores the need for public Officers to always respect the human rights of citizens and treat them with respect “.

He noted that it is apparent that the citizens appreciate what the law enforcement Officers do.

He appealed that now that action is being taken to rehabilitate him, there “is need to de-escalate the social media attention so as to also respect the confidentiality of his health challenges especially as the Commission continues to do its best to return him to normal life