PSC, NPF set up joint c’ttee to look into areas of likely frictions as Ag.IGP visits Arase

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Dr. Solomon Arase, CFR, retired Inspector General of Police, today Thursday, August 3rd 2023, received in audience the acting Inspector General of Police, Dr. Olukayode Egbetokun who was visiting the Commission for the first time since his assumption of office.

This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Head Press and Public Relations, PSC Ikechukwu Ani on Thursday in Abuja.

The PSC Chairman and the visiting, acting IGP said he had a one hour fruitful discussion on several issues that will progress the two federal government agencies in the area of advancing the security sub-sector of the nation.

The meeting agreed to set up Joint Committees to look into areas of likely frictions in the operations of the two agencies.

The Meeting also agreed on the setting up of the Recruitment Board that will include all the strategic stakeholders in future recruitment exercises.

The Commission and the Police also pledged that the welfare of Police Officers will be paramount henceforth.

The two leaders also decided to jointly work together to ensure that issues of discipline are handled expeditiously so that those found wanting are adequately punished and others not doing their work effectively, are freed to continue with their career progression. They also agreed to ensure that Police promotions are prompt and based on merit, seniority and availability of vacancy.

Arase said the Commission will continue to collaborate with the acting Inspector General of Police to ensure efficiency and effectiveness of the Nigeria Police Force.