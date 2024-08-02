PSC approves promotion of 7194 Inspectors to ASPs

.As IGP reiterates improved welfare package for all policemen

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Following recommendation by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D, NPM, the Police Service Commission(PSC) has approved the promotion of Seven Thousand One Hundred and Ninety-Four (7194) Inspectors who passed the Departmental Selection Board (DSB), to the substantive rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP11).

This was disclosed in a statement issued to newsmen by the Force Public Relations Officer FPRO ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Thursday in Abuja.

The newly promoted officers he said have been charged to put their acquired experience to maximum use in line with the modern standards of policing and discharge their duties in accordance with the provisions of the law.

The Inspector-General of Police while congratulating the affected officers, reiterated the commitment of the Force under his leadership to improve welfare for officers and men of the Force, and ensure promotions are timely and merit based.