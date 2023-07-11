PSC appoints new CPs for Bayelsa, Borno

.As Arase charges them to support Tinubu’s vision for improved national security

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Police Service Commission PSC has approved the appointment of new Commissioners for Bayelsa and Borno states.

This was disclosed in a statement issued to newsmen by the Head of Press and Public Relations to the Commission Ikechikwu Ani on Monday at Jabi Abuja.

The new Commissioners are; CP. Alausa Hakeem Tolani for Bayelsa State and CP. Yusuf Mohammed Lawal for Borno State.

The Commission approved the appointments at the continuation of its 21st Plenary Meeting currently going on at its Corporate Headquarters in Jabi, Abuja.

Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Solomon Arase, CFR, a retired Inspector General of Police, charged the new Commissioners to ensure that the vision of Mr. President for an improved national security was accorded the required attention.

Dr. Arase said the war against terror and terrorism in Nigeria must be won and called on state Command Commissioners to restrategize and take over the public space currently being distorted by non state actors.

He noted that the Commission will continue to create the enabling environment for the Officers to give off their best, adding that the security of Nigeria and Nigerians must remain a priority for our national growth.