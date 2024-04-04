PRP kicks as FG hikes electricity tariff for Band A customers from N68/KWh to N225/kWh

.It’s a total disregard for plight of Nigerians –Party

Chigozie Ikpo, Abuja

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has approved the electricity tariff increase for customers under the Band A classification.

The Vice Chairman, NERC, Musliu Oseni, said the increase will see the customers paying N225 kilowatt per hour from the current N66.

He noted that customers under Band A are those who enjoy 20 hours of electricity supply daily.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, Oseni said customers in Band A represent a 15 per cent of the 12m electricity customers in the country.

He added that the commission had also downgraded some customers on the Band A to Band B due to non-fulfillment of the required hours of electricity provided by the electricity distribution company.

He said, “We currently have 800 feeders that are categorised as Band A, but it will now be reduced to under 500. This means that 17 per cent now qualify as Band A feeders. These feeders only service 15 per cent of total electricity customers connected to the feeders.

“The commission has issued an order which is titled April supplementary order and the commission allows a 235 kilowatt per hour.”

He added that the review will not affect customers on the other Bands.

Citing sources, Bloomberg had on Tuesday reported that power companies will be allowed to raise electricity prices to N200 ($0.15) per kilowatt-hour from N68 for urban consumers.

It quoted people in the presidency with knowledge of the matter saying this was in a bid to attract new investment and slash about $2.3 billion spent to cap tariffs.

According to the news agency, “Nigerians will now have to pay $2.42 per one million British thermal units from the previous rate of $2.18 MMBtu.”

The development comes amid Monday’s announcement by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority of an increase in the price of natural gas, which is used to generate more than 70 per cent of electricity in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has condemned the proposed 300% increase in electricity tariff across the country, describing it as a complete disregard of the plight of Nigerians.

In a statement by the Acting National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Muhammed Ishaq, the party said the increase will further increase the cost of living in the country amidst the already growing hardship felt in every part in of the country.

Ishaq said the sudden removal of fuel subsidy “has made life unbearable” for Nigerians and that further increase in tariff will be “life-frustrating”.

He advised the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government to look into this proposed increase as well as invest in other energy sources, to make it accessible and affordable even to the ordinary Nigerians.

He said, “The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has read the report of the proposed 300% increase in electricity tariffs and strongly condemns same as this will result in the power companies raising prices of electricity from N68 to N200 per kilowatt-hour.

“This drastic hike, coming on the heels of the removal of fuel subsidy and massive devaluation of the Naira, which have brought increases in costs of living and resultant hardship to the populace, is an unconscionable burden on the already struggling Nigerian populace.

“As a party that champions the welfare of the people, we express our deep concern and share the shock felt by millions of Nigerians who are grappling with the harsh realities of survival. This decision by the government is not only insensitive but also demonstrates a blatant disregard for the plight of the citizens.

“The removal of fuel subsidies has already made life unbearable for Nigerians, and the additional burden of a 300% increase in electricity tariffs is a merciless and ruthless policy at a time when the majority of the population is struggling to meet their basic needs like food. It is unimaginable that the government would impose such life-frustrating policies on a nation that is already on its knees.

“The PRP calls on the government to reconsider this decision and prioritize the well-being of its citizens. We urge the authorities to explore alternative solutions that will not further exacerbate the suffering of Nigerians.

“Government should urgently consider seriously investing in the exploration and expansion of alternative renewable sources of electricity supply such as solar, bio gas, wind, etc which have the potential of providing cheap and sustainable electric energy to Nigerians for their domestic, economic and industrial needs. The current economic situation demands empathy, understanding, and a collective effort to uplift the people, not policies that push them deeper into hardship.

“In addition to the evident detrimental effects that a 300 percent surge in electricity bills would impose on Nigerians, it is crucial to acknowledge the substantial impact it would have on medium and small enterprises, as well as the informal sector. This significant hike in energy costs could potentially cripple these vital components of our economy, leading to potential job losses and hindering overall growth and development.

“Finally, we stand in solidarity with the millions of Nigerians who are affected by these policies and pledge to continue advocating for their rights and interests. The PRP remains committed to working towards a better future for all Nigerians, where basic necessities like food, electricity and fuel are accessible and affordable.” Ishaq concluded.