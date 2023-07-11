PRP hails ex-Ogun gov, Daniel over pension allowances suspension

Chigozie Ikpo, Abuja

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has commended the former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Gbenga Daniel, over the suspension of monthly pension and allowances due to him as former governor of the State.

Daniel, who was elected in February to represent Ogun east in the red chamber of the 10th national assembly, said he has written to the current Governor of the State, Dapo Abiodun, governor of the state, to stop his monthly pension and allowances.

In a tweet on Friday, the former governor said “good conscience” informed his decision to have his monthly payment of N676,376.95 suspended.

In a statement by the Assistant National Publicity Secretary, Muhammed Ishaq, the party describes it as a “courageous decision”, demonstrating his commitment to public service, setting a good ethical standard for others to follow.

The statement reads in parts “Senator Daniel’s suspension to accept monthly pension and allowances is a refreshing reminder that there are still individuals in the political arena who prioritize the interests of the people they serve over personal enrichment.

“By suspending to collect monthly pension and allowances, Senator Gbenga Daniel has displayed a profound understanding of the challenges faced by ordinary citizens.

“This act of selflessness not only preserves the integrity of his office as a senator but also symbolizes his commitment to fiscal responsibility and the judicious use of public funds.

“It serves as a call to action for other politicians and public officials to reassess their own practices and prioritize the welfare of the people they represent, challenging them to scrutinize their own allowances and privileges and consider how they can be better utilized to address the pressing needs of society.

“We urge other politicians and public officials to follow Senator Gbenga Daniel’s lead and emulate his commitment to ethical conduct. Let us work together to restore public faith in the political process and build a society where the interests of the people are placed at the forefront.” He said.