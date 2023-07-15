Provost FCE (Technical) Isu, warns matriculating students to shun cultism, narcotics

CLEMENT NNACHI, Abakaliki

Provost of the Federal College of Education (Technical) Isu Ebonyi State, Professor Okey Reuben Okechukwu, has cautioned matriculating students of the institution to shun cultism and narcotics and imbibe the rules and regulations of the college.

Prof. Okechukwu gave the advice on Friday while delivering his address during the maiden matriculating ceremony of the institution.

The don, said that the maiden matriculation, will formally admit the first set of 157 students into various Schools namely School of Secondary Education Sciences, Vocational Sciences and Technical Sciences respectively.

“We have a total of 157 students drawn from the listed different departments of the four schools for the matriculation, our students today are qualified and indeed will benefit from the Federal Government”

He charged the students to imbibe the culture of commitment to their studies, and shun every distractions.

“The College will not tolerate any of the vices and you will have yourself to blame if found culpable.

“I commend the visitor of the institution President Bola Tinubu, for his vision of promoting quality education, in the country”.

On the challenges confronting the institution, Prof. Okechukwu, identified poverty, insecurity and unemployment as the bane of education in the country.

In a speech, the Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Education Mr Sunday Oludayo Folade, felicitated with the matriculants stating that the Federal Government was committed in according priority to tertiary education.

Contributing, the Executive Secretary National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) Prof. Paulinus Okwelle, enjoined all to abide by the standard set up by the regulatory body.

“The Federal Government resolved to establish the Six Federal Colleges of Education to bridge the dearth of teachers in the country”

Earlier in an address, Governor Francis Nwifuru, represented by the State Commissioner for Education (Tertiary) Prof. Omari Omaka, assured that the state government would partner with the management of the institution to strengthen the operational status of the College.

According to him, “Ebonyi State government was standing with the College, we will partner with the institution in any capacity”

In attendance at the event included parents of matriculating students, guardians, College Bursar Mr Offor Nwode Ojeh, Dr Linus Nnamani (Registrar), Mr Lawal Shauibu (Librarian) among others.

It would be recalled that the Federal College of Education (Technical) Isu, was among the six Federal Colleges established in May 2020 by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Colleges were spread across the six geo-political zones of the country, to tackle the dearth of qualified teachers.