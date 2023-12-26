Provide lasting solution to poverty in Nigeria, Islamic group urges Tinubu

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

An Association of Muslim Men in Business, The Companion, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to urgently find a lasting solution to hunger and poverty in the nation.

The National Ameer of ‘The Companion’, Engr. Kamil Olalekan, made the appeal on Sunday while declaring open 2023 Dawah Holiday Programme (DPH), held at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Ede, Osun State.

Engr. Olalekan urged the government to do everything within its reach and checkmate the astronomical increase in prices of goods and services.

He stressed the need to review salaries to reflect the inflationary rate, just as he implored them on prompt payment of salary.

“I hereby call on the government to put more efforts and implement policies that will not only reduce hunger and poverty in the land but also checkmate astronomical increase in prices of goods and services.

“The spending on social investment must be increased substantially in 2024 to include free feeding for extremely poor and vulnerable citizens for six months. Salaries must also not only be paid promptly, they should be reviewed to reflect the inflationary rate”.

While urging the children and youth to be moderate in spending considering the current economic reality, the national Ameer of the Companion said children must be contented with whatever their parents were able to provide them.

He said: “I wish to reiterate that this year DHP is holding at a time when Nigeria economy is facing multiple challenge and virtually all citizens are affected in one way of the other.

“The removal of oil subsidy and devaluation of the naira has increased the hardship faced by the Nigerians. This period therefore, calls for frugal spending and complete avoidance of waste in line with the teachings of Islam.”

Reacting on the removal of universities and tertiary institutions from the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), Engr. Olalekan described the decision of the president as a right step in the right direction.

He, however, urged management of tertiary institutions to reciprocate the gesture with prudent and financial management.

The Guest Lecturer, Engr. Taofeeq Adekunle Abdul-Hameed, urged Muslim Ummah to be humble with whatever blessings Allah has bestowed upon them.

Abdul-Hameed, the pioneer Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Ayede, Ogbomoso, also charged Nigerian youth to make use of social media in a positive way.

