Protests trail INEC release of NASS results in Ebonyi

.As Egwu/PDP stalwarts decry non-usage of BVAS

By CLEMENT NNACHI /ABAKALIKI

The Senator representing Ebonyi North zone in the National Assembly and PDP Candidate in last Saturday election Dr Sam Egwu, and other party candidates, on Monday stormed the INEC headquarters abakaliki, to register their complaints/grievances over the non-usage of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS in the conduct of the polls.

Egwu was accompanied on the visit by Hon Linus Okorie /the Labour Party senatorial candidate for Ebonyi south, Chief Ama Nnachi and Chief Laz Ogbee /PDP Candidates for Ebonyi South and Central zones respectively.

In his speech, Senator Egwu described the results declared by INEC in the State as a charade, since the use of BVAS Technology was not adhered to.

*We call on INEC to cancel whatever results and depend on the BVAS, verify the results with what is in the BVAS*

*The Electoral Act stipulates that voting must be done by use of BVAS, many polling booths in Ebonyi State did not use the BVAS,

*All this results declared must be verified, its allocation they are doing in Ebonyi State, we call for the usage of the Polling Unit /Results in computing the outcome of the result *

*The truth of the matter is that what we are suffering in Ebonyi is a charade, the use of BVAS was not adhered to*

*People just collect a sheet of Papers and then write numbers, and then given to INEC to record, how can there be collecting numbers, even before the collation, they are already announcing *

Reacting the Labour Party /LP Senatorial Candidate for Ebonyi South zone, Hon Linus Okorie, said he was the presumed winner of the senatorial election.

.*My opponent of the APC party göt desperate in the entire exercise, in my ward alone, over 15 polling units were burnt down after elections were concluded, votes counted at the point of writing results*

*Thugs who perpetuated the act have been arrested, the government has gone for the release of the suspects*

Contributing, the PDP Candidate for Ebonyi South zone Chief Ama Nnachi, alleged that Field Officers of INEC were manipulating the Results.

*They will allocate 1,000 votes and start distributing it , they have succeeded in putting fire in Ebonyi State*

*The Resident Electoral Commissioner has ordered that such should stop, this is level of impunity, there are being manipulated, just give us this number, post it and go to court*

Responding to the petitions of the aggrieved candidates, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner Mrs Ugochi Pauline, assured that she has directed that polling Booth Results be computed at the headquarters

*Any Local Government Collation Officer, that is finding it difficult to compute results, the Electoral Officers and Collation Officers should collect their Booth Results and compute it at the INEC headquarters Abakaliki.