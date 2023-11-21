Protesters storm PDP headquarters, demand NWC members’ resignation

Protesters on Monday stormed the headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party in Abuja demanding the resignation of the party’s National Working Committee.

The group, under the aegis of the PDP National Back Up arrived at Wadata Plaza, the national secretariat of the party demanding the immediate resignation of the acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum-led NWC citing the loss of the 2023 elections.

Dressed in black and white with the inscription “PDP National Working Committee NWC must resign”, the protesters lamented that the party had been reduced to nothing.

Addressing newsmen at the party’s secretariat, the leader of the protest, Salau Olusola, accused the PDP NWC of anti-party, saying “The NWC is to be blamed for the party’s defeat in the 2023 presidential election.”

Olusola explained that the failure of the acting Chairman-led NWC to discipline former Rivers State Governor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike’s camp, for alleged anti-party activities, divided the PDP.

Reading from a prepared speech, he said, “Wike and other members of the G-5 camp were involved in anti-party during the 2023 elections, yet Damagum-led NWC refused to discipline them. So, they have divided the party into camps. This to us is unacceptable.”

He added, “Other reasons include ongoing internal disputes, factionalism, or lack of cohesion within the party can prompt calls for new leadership

“Poor electoral results may lead members to question the effectiveness of the leadership. And allegations of corruption, unethical behavior, or a failure to uphold the party’s principles can trigger calls for resignation.”

He declared that the PDP NWC has failed in strategic decision-making and many members of the party have lost confidence in the leadership’s ability to navigate challenges and represent the party’s interests.

When asked what they would do, if the members of the NWC refused to resign, he revealed “We have instituted a legal action and they will be served tomorrow.”

In her remarks, a member of the protesters, Ami Gift, said the NWC has failed to reconcile aggrieved members.

Gift noted that members are free to demand change if they believe the leadership has failed in strategic decision-making.

She said “The party is divided into factions and the NWC has failed to do anything about. They are irresponsible and we want them out now.”

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologuagba, declined comment