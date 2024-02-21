Protesters storm APC HQ against Uzodinma, ask for new congress chairman.

The Edo APC congress took another dimension on Wednesday afternoon when hundreds of placard carrying angry protesters stormed the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Headquarters at Wuse 2, Abuja chanting war songs and calling for the replacement of Governor Hope Uzodinma as the Chairman of the Governorship Election Committee to pave the way for equity, fairness and proper rancour-free by-election holding on Thursday.

The rejection of Hope Uzodinma by Edo governorship aspirants and concerned members of APC did not come as a surprise to many political observers, who felt that the appointment of the governor to head the Benin Congress election committee was a miscalculation on the part of the APC national leadership considering previous scandalous elections linked to his name.

Wednesday’s demonstrators blocked the entrance to the party National Secretariat vowing to repeat the protests daily until justice and equity prevails in the ruling party.

Leader and spokesman of the group, Ambassador Tijjani Abdulmumuni, boiling with anger, told newsmen that the protesters belong to APC Amalgamated Youth Solidarity Network and are speaking on behalf of the aspirants and the party.

He stated that the image of the ruling party has been seriously dented by the failure of the Edo State congress and the conduct of the election committee members.

According to the spokesman, “If APC allows the Edo problem to continue, it will certainly affect the image of the party and it’s performance in future elections especially in Edo state.

“What affects the party, affects everyone. So, we want justice and equity in the party and this can only be achieved in Edo by replacing Hope Uzodinma as Chairman of the election committee,” .Ambassador Abdulmumuni, who is the chairman and convener of the youth group said.

Meanwhile, many national officers of the party, who expect that increased security will be provided for the rerun, have relocated to Benin, Edo state for the repeat congress holding on Thursday despite the tension and uncertainty generated by last week's cancelled Congress election.