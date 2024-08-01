Protesters overwhelm security, take control of Abuja-Keffi highway

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Security agents were seen struggling to contain a large group of protesters who had taken control of the busy Abuja-Keffi highway.

The protesters, mostly Okada riders, gathered at the Nyanya axis, chanting “ba muayi” (“we are no longer interested” in Hausa) and wielding dangerous weapons.

They barricaded the road with burning tires, threatening to burn any vehicle attempting to transport passengers from the Nyanya park.

Despite efforts by security forces, including police, civil defense, and soldiers, the protesters overwhelmed them and crossed the Karu bridge, marching towards Kugbo.

The situation has left hundreds of passengers stranded at the Nyanya park, with both commercial and private vehicles prohibited from transporting passengers.

Additional military reinforcements have arrived to try to bring the situation under control and reopen the road, but the protesters remain defiant.

