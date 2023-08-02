Protest: Your demands’ll be transmitted to Tinubu, Lagos govt tells organized labour

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Members of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in Lagos State converged at under Bridge Ikeja marched down to Lagos Assembly which resulted in heavy traffic along Awolowo Way

The organised Labour is of the opinion that the President Bola Tinubu administration is “paying lip service to the plight of Nigerians.”

Heavy security was noticed around Alausa Secretariat and the State House of Assembly in a bid to ensure peaceful protest.

The Deputy President of NLC, Adewale Adeyanju led hundreds of the workers on the streets.

The workers commended the State Governor over the 25 percent reduction of BRT bus fares, but appealed to the Governor to give cash to workers to cushion the suffering over the removal of fuel subsidy.

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat assured the workers tst the charter of demands will be made available to the Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu for onward transmission to President Bola Tinubu.

He also believed that the ongoing discussion between Federal Government and organized labour would yield positive results.

Hamzat appealed to the workers to conduct themselves peacefully, saying Goverment would look into their demands .