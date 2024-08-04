Protest: Normalcy Returns As Commercial Activities Pick Up In Ogun

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI

Abeokuta

Normalcy returned to Abeokuta metropolis in the Ogun State capital as commuters and citizens resumed commercial activities early Friday, the day after the commencement of the nationwide hardship protest.

The protest had partially taken place on Thursday in Abeokuta as businesses closed due to uncertainties surrounding the protest.

Some traders and marketers defied the protest threat on Thursday, with commercial activities taking place at the popular Lafenwa market.

Although, many shop owners in major parts of Abeokuta did not open for business, as many taxi drivers and private vehicle owners were seen queuing for fuel at the popular NNPC mega station with heavy presence of security operatives.

However, on the second day of the protest on Friday, normalcy has returned with people back on the streets and commercial activities returned.

DAILY CHAMPION correspondent in the state visited popular locations like Iyana-Mortuary, Oke-Ilewo, Ijaiye, Adatan, Ake, Itoku, Lafenwa, Omida market, and Sapon areas in Abeokuta.

It was observed that, as early as 8am on Friday, commercial taxi and motorcycles which deserted the streets of Abeokuta on day one of the protests returned to the roads with business activities also returning to action.