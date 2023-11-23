Protest at Chevron Nigeria Limited’s Terminal and Escravos Gas to Liquid Jetties in Escravos

Chevron Nigeria Limited (“CNL”), operator of the joint venture between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (“NNPCL”) and CNL (“NNPCL/CNL JV”), confirms that at about 7am on November 21, 2023, boats conveying some protesters started patrolling along CNL’s Terminal and Escravos Gas-To-Liquids (“EGTL”) jetties and subsequently blocked access to Escravos Terminal (including EGTL jetty) in CNL’s Western area of operations.

The protesters are demanding for the renaming of the Warri Kingdom Onshore Host Community Development Trust (“HCDT”) and involvement in the nomination of additional persons for inclusion on the Board of Trustees (“BOT”) of the HCDT. In addition, they are requesting for mobilization of their community workers for the EGTL Turn Around Maintenance (“TAM”) activities.

CNL’s General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Esimaje Brikinn affirmed that CNL operates in strict compliance with applicable laws and regulations. According to him, “CNL is committed to the operationalization of the HCDT in compliance with the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021 (“PIA”). CNL continues to collaborate with the relevant stakeholders, including Ugborodo community leaders and traditional rulers towards the operationalization of the HCDT. Also, CNL is committed to ensuring the participation of community workers for the EGTL TAM in line with the manpower mobilization plan.”

He stated that CNL continues to engage with relevant stakeholders including the protesters, community leaders, traditional rulers, the BOT of the HCDT, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (“NUPRC”), the Delta State Government, and other critical stakeholders to ensure the peaceful vacation of the protesters from CNL’s Terminal and EGTL jetties.

“CNL places the highest priority on and remains committed to the safety of people, the environment and its assets,” Esimaje noted.