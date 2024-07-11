Protest : Anambra police team in trouble over maltreatment of citizens

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

For maltreating citizens which sparked a protest against police command in Anambra State, a police team in the state is now in trouble as the State Police Command intercepted a video of a protest against police action and wishes to state that the Police team and the officer mentioned in the video have been identified.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Ikenga Tochukwu (SP), the Command also invites the victims to come forward to help facilitate the necessary action involved in the investigation.

To this end, the Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, has called for calm and urged citizens to utilize the channels of the complaint against Police Officers rather than being unruly as seen in the video blocking the express road thereby Infringing on the fundamental rights of others which is the very course citizens wanted to protect and seek for Police that is civil and professional in discharging their duties.

“These channels include, the CP Monitoring Unit of Command CMU, the Police X-Squad under the State Criminal Investigation Department, Police Complaints Bureau, PCB, or the newly resuscitated Complaint Response Unit under the Police Public Relations Department, Awka.

“You can call the Command Control Room at 07039194332, or the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) at 08039334002 in the event of any distress.

“Also download the ‘NPF Rescue Me App’, usable on Android and Apple iOS phones, to make reports,” the PPRO further pleaded.

