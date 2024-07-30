Protest: Ajadi urges FG to allow peaceful demonstrations……Formulate reforms in ensuring good governance

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

As Nigerians are awaiting the commencement of a nationwide protest this week Thursday, a Chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has called on the Federal Government to allow a peaceful demonstration without military intervention and violence.

He also urged the government to push for reforms which will bring about a government that is accountable, responsive, and capable of driving sustainable development for the benefits and well-being of the masses.

The politician further called on the protesters to demonstrate peacefully and ensure the protests are not hijacked by politicians and hoodlums, saying the aim of the protests which is a call for good governance should be strictly adhere to.

Ambassador Ajadi in a statement issued on Monday, said government should use the demands of the protesters to have a rethink on some of its policies that are affecting and suffocating the lives of the downtrodden people of Nigeria.

Calling for restraint from security forces and politicians, urging law enforcement agents to avoid violent confrontations with demonstrators, Ajadi warned against political exploitation of the protests, emphasizing that the protesters are calling for improved governance rather than an act of defiance against the state.

He urged the Federal Government to perceive the protests as a national demand for good governance and to allow peaceful demonstrations without military intervention.

He maintained that as from now on, Nigeria citizens and residents deserved to hear from the president on a daily basis, to carry people of the nation along about the latest developments concerning the government activities.

Ambassador Ajadi highlighted the severe economic challenges exacerbated by the current government policies, such as the confusion surrounding dual Naira notes and the stalled progress at the Dangote Refinery.

He criticized the significant depreciation of Nigeria’s currency within West Africa and globally, attributing it to the government’s imposition of multiple taxes without corresponding benefits to citizens.

The NNPP Chieftain urged the federal government to address these economic issues, including reducing petroleum prices and implementing price controls on essential commodities.

Ambassador Ajadi also outlined a detailed list of grievances driving the protest, including hunger, inflation, high fuel prices, and inadequate minimum wage.

He emphasized the need to tackle issues such as power shortages and the deteriorating road networks, budget padding, and electoral misconduct by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said: “Further concerns include the high cost of governance, questionable appointments, excessive borrowing, and issues like crude oil theft”.

He called for substantial reforms, including making refineries functional, addressing excessive electricity tariffs and high bank charges, and supporting resource control. Additionally, constitutional reform, restructuring, and a shift from consumption-based to production-driven policies are critical.

Ajadi also stressed the importance of addressing corruption, unaccountability, inadequate housing, and underfunding in various sectors.

He advocated for a significant reduction in the salaries and allowances of federal and state lawmakers, in line with a recent court ruling mandating the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation, and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to adjust legislative remuneration.

He also urged state governments to implement the new minimum wage and resolve any outstanding salaries.

