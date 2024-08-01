Protest : Activist embarks on self imposed 7 days hunger strike in Anambra 

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

A human rights activist and chairman, Civil Liberties Organization, CLO, Anambra State, Evangelist comrade Vincent Ezekwueme, Thursday, embarked on a seven day self imposed hunger strike as his own means of protest to express his dissatisfaction with the current Nigerian socio-economic and political quagmire that resulted in hardship and hunger.

The social critic and human rights activist, while fielding questions from newsmen in Onitsha, added that, “The escalating hardship, hunger, anger, poverty, unemployment, high cost of food stuff, insecurity and hopelessness forced me to embark on this journey as self sacrifice since all pleas for leaders especially politicians to curtail the sufferings of Nigerians fell on deaf ear.

“I take the decision also in support and solidarity for Nigerians protesting for available, accessible affordable food stuff, overarching benevolent servant governance , employment, goods and services, conducive business environment and socio-economic justice.

“I call on Federal Government to probe disbursement of palliatives earlier donated to various State Governments.The committee members should consist of religious, Nigerian Bar Association and Civil Society Organization leaders for transperancy.

“Government should take seriously fraternal constructive, patriotic and corrective criticism and discard with great disdain services of sycophants, praise singers and every government in power which is one of the bane of democracy and democratic culture.

“It is pertinent for government at all levels to continuously hold town hall meetings with cross section of citizens to know the impact of government policies and programmes and get feedback and seeks means of improving living conditions of the citizens not opinion of government officials that are misleading our political leaders by always praising and telling them what they wanted to here and not what they need to know and do for the betterment of the citizens and the country.

“It is no longer news that citizens are suffering, government should take immediate and urgent steps to ameliorate excruciating sufferings, hardship, agony, hunger and anger in the country as “a hungry man is an angry man, (Pearl S.Buck).

“In the immutable words of Eliel Wesel “there may be times we are powerless to prevent injustices, but there must never be a time when we failed to protest. Protesters must be patriotic,law abiding, civil, peaceful, selfless and decorum,” he warned.

Recall that the activist had during the annulment of June 12th presidential election, embarked on first self imposed hunger strike and then condemned the abduction of Chibok and prayed for God’s intervention in the myriad of problems bedeviling the country.

On palliatives the CLO boss appealed to government to channel palliatives to citizens through religious leaders, Civil Cociety Organizations and not political leaders as they use it to compensate their cronies, loyalists, relations and friends, thereby defeating the laudable intention of government.