Proposed banning of donkey slaughtering will render 3 Million Nigerians Jobless – Donkey Dealers

Metro news
By Editor
6
Adekunle Adesuji
The Donkey Dealers Association(DDA)  has disclosed that   the proposed ban on donkey slaughtering in  Nigeria will result in loss of businesses and investments for at least three million Nigerians.
National Chairman of the association, Mr Ifeanyi Dike  made this known  at a one day Public hearing on eight bills for the agriculture sector.
The public hearing was  organised by the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development chaired by Sen. Bima Enagi.
The bill is entitled: “Donkey Slaughter Regulation and Export Certification Bill, 2020 was sponsored by Sen. Yahaya  Abdullahi.
The Senate passed the bill into  second reading on July 6, 2021 which is targeting  at mitigating the extinction of donkeys given their aesthetic, ecological, educational, historical, recreational and scientific value to the Nigerian nation.
The Senate also sought to declare donkeys as an endangered specie which as a result of indiscriminate slaughtering for the purpose of harvesting its skin, has greatly depleted the national herd of the animal.
In his presentation at the public hearing .Dike said that the outright ban on slaughtering of donkey was not a solution to  the envisaged extinction of donkeys in Nigeria.
“We should know that outright blanket ban as proposed by this bill will create some powerful smuggling syndicates who are bent in getting the donkey derivatives for export to China thereby sabotaging the economy.
 “The blanket ban on donkey killing and export of its derivatives as a result of morbid fear of its extinction has failed to realise that regulation, ranching and breeding is the solution.
“Cows which we slaughter more than 50,000 on daily basis as meat has not gone into extinction, so how can a donkey with the same gestation period as cow go into extinction. We should encourage breeding and ranching,”he said.
Dike further said  that the dealers had invested heavily over the  years and have also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with National Animal Production Research Institute (NAPRI) for the breeding and production of five million donkeys within a space of 10 years.
 “We took this action to increase the local population of donkeys in Nigeria to avoid its extinction. “
He said that donkey regulation, breeding and ranching policy would create millions of job opportunities starting  from donkey farmers, traders, slaughter house, logistics and export.
” Each of these segments is very important in revenue generation into our economy by way of taxation and levy collections right from the Local Governments to the states and to the Federal Government.
” It is projected that donkey businesses if properly regulated, is capable of injecting N10 bllion annually to our economy. “
Dike urged the Senate to consider the plight of over three million Nigerians that would be out of jobs and businesses if  the bill was  allowed to pass
1 of 181