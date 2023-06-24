Prophetic Prayer Hour stand out as most top prayer platforms in Nigeria.- Rev Sam Oye

As the Nation’s challenges seem not to get any better through conventional means, spirituality, and God’s intervention have become imminent.

A Nigeria prayer platform ‘’PPH’’ led by Rev. Sam Oye recently trends online as one of the most sorted-after online prayer platforms in Nigeria, from our source, June 19th, 2023 marked the 1000days of the Prophetic Prayer Hour popularly called PPH, that’s over two and half years praying online daily. The platform that started with less than 300 views online participants emerged with 2,046,000 live broadcast views as the total highest view metrics from all sources of platforms used daily within the space of two and half years, attracting different participants from 110 countries.

Looking at this daily metrics chat over two years now, we discovered prophetic prayer hour popularly called ‘’PPH’’ is one of first Nigeria daily online prayer platforms that stand out as an early morning wake-up call to prayer online during the Covid-19 economy global challenge and Nigeria endsars period (arguably).

The two and half years metrics is a daily live broadcasting metrics views from all platforms which include: Mitxr, YouTube, Instagram, Radio Live Broadcast views and Facebook collate 2,046,000 views in total for two and half years, with 409,200 live views once in 6 months from all platforms. We look out for more data collections proceeding from playbored which stated and ascribed data records of 146k-160k range subscribers on his monitized YouTube with 10,000 live views daily, 10,500 highest views rate on Facebook live broadcast, 4150 highest views broadcast daily on Instagram among many other organic chat bored ratings.

Prophetic Prayer Hour stands out for being the only prayer channel and platform with 380,000 Live Participants During a Live radio Broadcast on A Single Media Platform.

The impact of prayer in a global world generally cannot be underrated and PPH and other many emerged prayer platforms in Nigeria have made tremendous contributions to both the physical and spiritual growth of every individual seeking divine solutions and definitely this tech initiative and engagement online make Nigeria a land of solution and possibly make many foreigners to considered Nigeria as a second home for counseling, prayer and definitely attracting them to our divert industries and natural resources to invest in.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng