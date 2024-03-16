Prophetess Ann Chi Eze appreciates God’s faithfulness on her birthday

In a momentous celebration, the lead pastor in charge of Gilead Land Revival Ministry, Prophetess Ann Chi Eze, a respected woman of God with extraordinary Prophetic Grace just marked her birthday dated 15th March in grand style with her families, friends and members of her ministry, also commemorating her years of ministry, appreciating God’s faithfulness upon her lives and ministry.

This significant milestone marks her years of selfless dedication, spiritual guidance, and impactful charity work that has touched the lives of countless individuals in need across the globe.

During the media press release, Prophetess Ann Chi Eze was asked about how her journey into the ministry started and she reiterated that her journey began with a deep-rooted faith that blossomed into a lifetime of exemplary service. From an early age, she displayed a profound passion for spreading the message of love, hope, and compassion. Through her unwavering commitment to her calling, she has transformed the lives of many, both within her congregation and beyond.

Talking about her birthday, she said it’s her new year and opportunity which she won’t take for granted as she is ready to go all the way to serve God as He leads. She is happy and elated marking her birthday to the Glory of God, counting it as a privilege.

Looking at where she started from and where she is, she professed that God has done so much for her and her mouth can’t tell it all. She said “When I look at my life, family and people around me, even my ministry, all I can say is thank you, LORD. Indeed MY CASE IS DIFFERENT”

She said she can’t forget to mention and put her Father in the Lord in prayers, Pastor Chris Nmezi of The Spoken Word Ministry. He has been her feather to fly. His consistent checking on her, prayers, and asking about her ministerial work marvel her.

Prophetess Ann Chi’s impact extends far beyond the walls of her church. Her philanthropic efforts have been instrumental in uplifting the less privileged and marginalized individuals and communities. She has spearheaded numerous charitable initiatives that have transformed lives, especially during her previous birthday celebration.

So many accolades and birthday wishes from other men and women of God and well wishes make me feel so elated and special. God will bless everyone, she added.

