Prophet Onyema Ekwueme bring 7 nights of wonders to Ikotun, Lagos

In a world that is perilous and filled with material conscious people, the need to have faith and focus on God becomes imperative and imminent, though the world might be going irreligious, that doesn’t mean that God hasn’t been showing himself or manifesting for people to believe that God is still what He said He is which is Magnificent.

One of the vessel God is using in this generation in the area of a prophetic gift is Prophet Dr Onyema Ekwueme whose ministry is making waves in the city of Lagos, Nigeria, and spreading to every part of the world.

He is the pastor incharge of Grace Fountain For Life Int’l’ Assembly. A prophet of God to Nations, a man with a stupendous anointing, plans to commence a prophetic and a Powerpacked program which is tagged “7 Nights Of Wonders & Pentecost Week”, slated to hold on Monday 20th – Sunday 26th June 2022, at the Church auditorium, 13, Ayo Ajilore street off Omonile Area, Egbeda Ikotun road.

According to the host, Dr Onyema Ekwueme that the program is segmented in two sessions which conots “Night Of Wonders” with the theme ‘It is my turn to Shine’, 10pm. The second session is “Pentecost Week” with the theme ‘I am For Glory by the Holy Ghost’, 9am – 11am. “There will be a raw manifestation of God’s power in action”, he added.

The guests are Bishop Olajuwon Adeola, Pastor Ameachi Nnabufoh, Pastor Uche UK Emmanuel, Rev Osita Okonta, Pastor Chris Ogbonna, among others, which Prophet Onyema Ekwueme remains the host.

