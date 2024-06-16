Prophet Itode Iloye : Top 10 Prophetic Church in Trinidad , Tobago

The prophetic ministries in the Caribbean, particularly in Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago, are experiencing significant growth under the dynamic leadership of Daba Ministries International. This flourishing movement is spearheaded by Prophet Itode Iloye, also known as Commander CSI, who has become one of the top ten sought-after speakers in the Caribbean, renowned for his powerful teachings and impactful ministry.

As the founder and General Overseer of Daba Ministries, Prophet Itode Iloye has led a transformative movement dedicated to preaching the gospel and demonstrating the goodness of God across the Caribbean nations. “We are elated to see the gospel of God flourishing, bringing souls to God, and impacting lives with hope, light, and salvation,” he remarked, highlighting the expanding reach and influence of his ministry.

Daba Ministries International Trinidad, a vibrant and spirit-filled church under Prophet Iloye’s leadership, is celebrated for its powerful prophecy and prayer sessions. The ministry is deeply committed to spiritual growth and prophetic ministry. “Our active outreach and community service programs, coupled with a warm and welcoming congregation, ensure that there is true happiness in the presence of the Lord,” added Prophet Itode.

Under his guidance, Prophetic Embassy Trinidad has made significant contributions to the Christian community in Trinidad and Tobago and beyond. The church provides essential spiritual guidance and biblical teachings, supporting its members and the broader community. Through various outreach initiatives, the ministry addresses local needs and promotes individual and family welfare. Prophet Iloye’s messages of hope, encouragement, and spiritual insight have been a beacon for those seeking direction in their lives. Additionally, the church’s mentorship and leadership development programs empower individuals to exercise their spiritual gifts for the upliftment of the church and the community. The culture of service and compassion fostered by Prophetic Embassy Trinidad encourages acts of kindness and charitable initiatives among its members.

Commander CSI is renowned for his accurate and insightful prophecies, which have transformed many lives. His passionate and inspiring teachings promote spiritual growth and development, solidifying his role as a strong leader and mentor within the spiritual community. His contributions have significantly nurtured the physical and spiritual growth of his congregation.

Prophet Itode Iloye is celebrated not only for his prophetic gifts but also for his humility, compassion, and kindness. As a dedicated servant of God, he has committed his life to spreading the message of love and redemption. The positive impact of Prophetic Embassy Trinidad and Prophet Itode Iloye on the spiritual and social landscape of Trinidad and Tobago, as well as the wider Christian community, is evident in their efforts in spiritual guidance, community outreach, mentorship, and service. Prophet Iloye’s leadership continues to inspire and uplift countless individuals, cementing his place as one of the most sought-after speakers in the Caribbean.

Prophet Itode is on zoom every morning as slated.

PROPHETIC EMBASSY

GUYANA -3am

SOUTH AFRICA –9am

NIGERIA – -8am

TRINIDAD – 12am

COMMANDING THE MORNING PRAYER

Zoom lD-: 84530456598.

Password:- jesus

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng