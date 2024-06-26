Prophet Ikuru commends Dr.Samuel Ogbuku for making tremendous impact in Niger Delta

COLLINS NKWOCHA

The prophetic hall of fame, prophet Godwin Ikuru of Jehovah Eye Salvation Ministry has applauded the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku for his outstanding and salient impact ever since his appointment was approved by the president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and he assumed the role in NDDC.

Prophet Ikuru hailed Mr. President for being very meticulous and judicious in his appointments, especially with the appointment of Dr.Samuel Ogbuku which he regarded as a blessing to the Niger Delta “I want to thank Mr president, he is the face and father of democracy in Nigeria, I want to thank him for making such a decisive and important appointment, making Dr. Ogbuku the MD of the NDDC because his appointment is a huge blessing “.

He enunciated that his appointment has brought immense and magnificent development in the region ” to be very honest, candid and precise, Dr. Ogbuku has brought immense development in the region because he’s a man with vision, he understands that the terrain and the need of the people in the region, God will continue to bless him because i will continue to pray for him as the prophet of the nation “.

