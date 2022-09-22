Prophet Dr Joseph Odimegwu set to bring Night of Wonders to Festac, Lagos

The race for who becomes the next president of Nigeria cum 2023 is generating so much heat with all the political parties doing the needful to secure votes that will take them to Aso rock.

As the country is gearing towards a new election, the General Overseer of Messianic World Ministries, Prophet Dr Odimegwu Joseph Ogoke left no stone unturned as he is set to organize One night Powerpacked Prophetic Program to transform and restore all lost glory.

The city of Lagos state in festac axis and it environs is yet to experience an awesome manifestation of God’s power in action. The program which is theme “A Night Of Wonders” at the Festac branch, plot 55, Lakeview Estate Phase 2, Okota road, shehu bus stop before Ago bridge off Apple junction, Amuwo Odofin Lagos, slated to commence on Friday 7th October 2022, 9pm, at Amuwo Odofin, Festac, Lagos state.

Great ministers of God and Gospel Artistes will be coming with an unusual anointing for transformation and acceleration to bless participants, bringing down God’s presence with an electrified Praise and Worship. The likes of Bishop Dr Praise Machine, Testimony Jaga, Evang Gabriel, among others, while Prophet Dr Odimegwu Joseph remains the host.

According to the host, Prophet Odimegwu that It will be an explosive Program and It’s going to be a moment of total freedom, revealing problems and proffering instant solution as it will feature Salvation, Deliverance, Healing, Breakthroughs, Miracles, Prophetic Utterance with solutions.

To connect to the ministry call, +2348034164861.

