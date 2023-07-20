Property worth millions of naira lost as fire guts Tin Can Port, Lagos

The Terminal ‘C’ managed by Port and Cargo Limited at the Tin-Can Island of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, is currently burning with cargoes worth millions of Naira destroyed.

Although details on the cause of the fire mishap are still sketchy, Vanguard gathered that emergency responders had been mobilised to the scene to battle the fire.

Meanwhile, every attempt made by our correspondent to speak with the management of Port and Cargoproved was abortive as of the time this report was filed.