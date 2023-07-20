Property worth millions of naira lost as fire guts Tin Can Port, Lagos Latest News By Peter 265 Share The Terminal ‘C’ managed by Port and Cargo Limited at the Tin-Can Island of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, is currently burning with cargoes worth millions of Naira destroyed. Although details on the cause of the fire mishap are still sketchy, Vanguard gathered that emergency responders had been mobilised to the scene to battle the fire. Meanwhile, every attempt made by our correspondent to speak with the management of Port and Cargoproved was abortive as of the time this report was filed. For a better society —————————————————————– Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe. Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline Twitter– @championnewsng Continue Reading Champion Newspaperschampionnews.com.ngdaily Champion NewspapersDaily NewsLagos Port on fireLatest Newsmillions of naira lostNigeria champion newspapers 265 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppTelegram
